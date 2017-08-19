Child protection services in crisis

Bonnie Mbuli talks to Paula Bernard Nat. Dir. World Vision SA



You may have heard over the last few days that Premier Helen Zille wants to urgently

meet with NGOs to discuss the very worrying spate of child murders in the province.

This is just one of the very concerning signs that we are losing the battle to protect our

vulnerable little ones. Our next guest is Paula Bernard, national director of World Vision SA, and she says policy regulations and the lack of intersectoral collaboration has led to very low crossreferrals between social services and police.

And matters have deteriorated to such a level that World Vision has even called for

violence against children in this country to be declared a National Disaster.