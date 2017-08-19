Reebok's Pretty Lethal campaign

Bonnie talks to Stella Freese



I do not walk in fear. I am strong. I am capable. I do no freeze. I do not surrender. I stand

my ground. I am pretty lethal…”

It is with these words that sports wear giant, Reebok have motivated and attracted

women to their self-defence campaign dubbed: “Pretty Lethal.”

Reebok describes it as a venture to educate and equip women across South Africa with the “necessary tools to walk tall, with confidence, by learning the basics of selfdefence.” And if you consider that the SAPS revealed that 42,596 rapes were reported in 2015/16, you will see the urgency for women to learn how to protect themselves. We are now joined by Stella Freese of Reebok to tell us more about the campaign...