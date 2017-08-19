John Robbie in Famous Last Words

Bonnie Mbuli talks to Kagiso Lediga Comedian



Former 702 radio presenter John Robbie is starring in an episode of Famous Last Words, a new celeb/comedian show starting on Comedy Central.

In the show they pair comedians with celebs and John is paired with Kagiso Lediga. The celeb has to do a stand up comedy and the comedian has to do something that typical of the celeb, so Kagiso will do something typically Irish.

The episode featuring Kagiso and John airs on Monday, 21 August.

We now catch up with Kagiso to hear his take on the “swop” with John Robbie.