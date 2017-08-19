Music Feature: Jonny Blundell of Amathongo

Bonnie Mbuli talks to Jonny Blundell member of Amathongo



Amathongo describe themselves as an “evolving world music project which mixes

traditional African styles with Jazz and a great variety of other music genres.”

They feature sounds of traditional southern African musical bows and other traditional

African instruments. (They are made up of Madosini, Hilton Schilder, Pedro espi Sanchis, Jonny Blundell. together with Whawha Mosiea and Eldred Schilder).

The name Amathongo means "Ancestral spirits". And joining us now is band member and SA musical legend, Jonny Blundell. He is going to tell us more about the band, but also about their upcoming gig at the Blah Blah Bar.