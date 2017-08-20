Inspirational CT: Organ donation month

Abongile Nzelenzele talks to Fiona McCurdie Groote Schuur Hospital’s organ transplant co-ordinator



In this province the situation is even more serious.

We only have to look at kidney transplants to see how bad the situation is. 59 out of the 134 transplants done in the Cape in the last year were kidney transplants. And the

shortfall is heartbreaking when you take into account that 10 000 of us die each year

because of kidney related conditions.