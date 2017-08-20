Angola elections

Abongile Nzelenzele talks to Leann De Bassompierre:



We are turning our focus now to Luanda, where our intrepid journalist and BRICS

correspondent, Leanne De Bassompierre is trying to make sense of the pending polls

now that Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has decided to step down after 38

years at the helm of Africa’s second largest crude producer.

The MPLA party has chosen Defence Minister Joao Lourenco as its presidential

candidate.

It also comes at a time when it seems freedom of expression is also under fire in the

African country as Angola has banned activists from protesting or demonstrating prior

to the polls, if they are not on the ballot.