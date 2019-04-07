New tertiary education institution in Mitchells Plain.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Morningstar housing development
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Malusi Booi - Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Clement- Letta Mbuli and Caiphus Semenya
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn with Michael Oti
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
SONA-Economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dawie Roodt - Chief Economist at The Efficient Group
Today at 10:45
SONA-Politics
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 11:05
Across the desk with political analysts
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Judith February, political analyst
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Prince Mashele
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-UN international day women and girls in science
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Talking Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 12:07
SONA expectations: John Steenhuisen
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Steenhuisen - Leader of the opposition in Parliament at ...
Today at 12:10
Pambo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vuyani Pambo
Vuyani Pambo - EFF National Spokesperson
Today at 12:23
How does a speechwriter write a moving SONA speech in these perilous times?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wonderboy Peters
Today at 12:27
Parly protocol: what all do we lose when we have a virtual SONA?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Moloto Mothapo
Today at 12:37
Sea air has damaged Koeberg's containment building
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Peter Becker - spokesperson at Koeberg Alert Alliance
Today at 12:40
Proposed children's amendment Bill
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:33
Greener Living / Pets / Science
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jihad Owen - Founder at We Are the Trail Blazers
Today at 14:07
Advice - DIY / Personal Finance - Johan Louw; Director Uwe Koetter Jewellers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Johan Louw - One Of The Owners at Uwe Koetter Jewellers
Today at 14:50
Music -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kyle Deutsch
Today at 15:10
This is what we need to hear from Ramaphosa's Sona
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 15:16
Equal education's expectations on SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Noncedo Madubedube, General Secretary of Equal Education
Today at 15:20
The impact of Covid-19 on South Africa's agriculture economy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
Cosatu's expectations ahead of SONA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zingiswa Losi, · Cosatu President
Today at 16:10
SONA 2021 to focus on economy under COVID-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University
Today at 16:20
Business expectations from SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cas Coovadia - Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa
Today at 17:10
Health expectations from SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - SA Medical Association President
Today at 17:20
Tourism Budget Expectations for 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
SONA preview
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Woodburn - Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann
Today at 18:50
side Hustle Fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We feel confident J&J is a good vaccine' SA Medical Research Council CEO Prof Gray says they will receive 80,000 vaccinations every 7 to 14 days to begin deploying. 11 February 2021 9:23 AM
Dry cleaners hit hard by 'work from home' concept Nannucci Dry Cleaner co-director Michael Robarts says work from home, tourism dive, and school delays are a cloud over their head. 11 February 2021 7:47 AM
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home! No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm. 10 February 2021 9:12 PM
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
Party before country always, suggests Jessie Duarte in Daily Maverick article The party is always right, and MPs must toe the line – they have no choice, is what she seems to say, says Stephen Grootes. 10 February 2021 11:30 AM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid' "The clear plan is to replace ailing power stations with lots of wind, PV and gas. Nothing is being done!" laments Hilton Trollip. 11 February 2021 9:12 AM
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls. 10 February 2021 8:51 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Netflorist sees 150% spike in sympathy flowers, condolence gifts due to Covid-19 Netflorist MD Ryan Bacher says many florist companies are feeling conflicted amid a business boom caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. 10 February 2021 10:35 AM
Bruce Whitfield's 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield's bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of Cap
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful episode 8000 in SA! Refilwe chats to 'Liam Spencer' Refilwe Moloto chats to Scott Clifton, who plays Bold's Liam Spencer, to find out more about the wild ride and milestone. 10 February 2021 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town! Warren “Wawa” Snipe performed the national anthem in American Sign Language at Super Bowl 55 earning himself scores of fans. 9 February 2021 9:45 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
'Shabby controls' allowed traveler to enter the UK from 'red list' SA unchecked Sharon Feinstein's experience on Monday is now the subject of a probe by British Home Secretary Priti Patel. 10 February 2021 4:39 PM
[WATCH]'I'm not a cat' lawyer's accidental kitten filter in Zoom legal meeting If your kids have been using your computer, make sure you turn off the filters before you go into Zoom meeting, suggests judge. 10 February 2021 2:11 PM
Welcome to Mars! UAE's 'Hope' probe enters orbit around the Red Planet The United Arab Emirates is celebrating its first mission to Mars, advancing the global race to put a human on the Red Planet. 10 February 2021 2:05 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. 9 February 2021 1:27 PM
Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system. 9 February 2021 11:43 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
New tertiary education institution in Mitchells Plain.

New tertiary education institution in Mitchells Plain.

7 April 2019 8:22 AM

Guest: Dan Plato / Executive Mayor for the City of Cape Town.


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Decolonialising Kirstenbosch

8 February 2021 9:46 AM

In a recent  Architectural Review article Phakamani Xaba and Melanie Boehi write that "the political and historical layers of South Africa’s botanical gardens need to be unpeeled to confront colonial and apartheid legacies. " and argues that while developments made to Kirstenbosch since the start of democracy have increased they've done little to address those legacies.

 

Phakamani Xaba, Principal Horticulturist - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens at SANBI

SJ's Book Club: Local author Qarnita Loxton receives the Philida Literary Award

7 February 2021 10:12 AM

Local author Qarnita Loxton was on 6th February revealed as the 2021 recipient of the Philida Literary Award, established in 2020 to pay tribute to his life and work of the late South African writer Andre Brink. His, widow the writer Karina Szuzrek tells Sara-Jayne King about the award. 

Golden Globes 2021 nominations

7 February 2021 9:58 AM

Gayle Edmunds looks at The 78th Golden Globe Awards nominations. They are scheduled for Feb. 28 and will be shown on NBC.

UK Report with Gavin Grey

7 February 2021 9:44 AM

Hunting down the SA mutated virus in the UK
UK on target to vaccinate all over 50’s by May


Up to 87 million pints of beer (49.5m litres) will be thrown away as a result of pub closures during Covid lockdowns around the UK, an industry body has calculated. 

10-year-old singing prodigy needs help

7 February 2021 9:31 AM

Joining Sara-Jayne on the line are the parents of 10-year-old Ethan Palagangwe. He's a young man from Mitchell's Plain who is realising his dream of becoming a professional singer.

Talking Point: Interracial dating

7 February 2021 9:21 AM

Couples
Peter Phillip and Veronika Komarkoba
Nicola Bruns and Brian Bergsteedt

Is the Keto diet safe?

7 February 2021 8:18 AM

Dr. Fundile Nyathi
Anke Pearson who has lost 15kgs following a keto diet

Addicted to competitions

7 February 2021 7:53 AM

Diana Coke from Brighton in the UK, gave up full-time employment to enter competitions full time- and has won more than a quarter of a million pounds worth of prizes (or over 4 million rand) to date. Di enters around 400 competitions a week and wins so much cash and prizes she's been able to give up her job as a graphic designer.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

7 February 2021 7:04 AM

Jeff gives his latest report on what's happening outdoors in the Western Cape.

International News with Katie McDonald

7 February 2021 6:52 AM

Military coup in Myanmar rocks the region
World’s largest battery to be built in Australia
Israel Folau back in the news after not being signed by the Dragons, Rugby League club
Affected by misfortune? Change your name...

Trending

'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid'

Business Opinion

'Shabby controls' allowed traveler to enter the UK from 'red list' SA unchecked

World Local

New minimum wages (R3700 to R4230): 'Not enough for a household to survive on'

Business

EWN Highlights

Disenchanted SA youth want less Sona promises as economic, pandemic woes weigh

11 February 2021 8:55 AM

Liquor industry hopes Ramaphosa will touch on booze policy at Sona

11 February 2021 8:39 AM

No frills virtual Sona set to cost Parliament just over R100k

11 February 2021 7:13 AM

