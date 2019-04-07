Music Feature / Profile.

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 09:50 Morningstar housing development Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Malusi Booi - Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 10:05 Hanging out with Clement- Letta Mbuli and Caiphus Semenya The Clement Manyathela Show

125 125

Today at 10:08 International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn with Michael Oti Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:33 SONA-Economy Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dawie Roodt - Chief Economist at The Efficient Group

125 125

Today at 10:45 SONA-Politics Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Sanusha Naidu

125 125

Today at 11:05 Across the desk with political analysts The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Judith February, political analyst

Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...

Prince Mashele

125 125

Today at 11:05 Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-UN international day women and girls in science Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university

125 125

Today at 11:32 Talking Tech with Jan Vermeulen Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

125 125

Today at 12:07 SONA expectations: John Steenhuisen The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Steenhuisen - Leader of the opposition in Parliament at ...

125 125

Today at 12:10 Pambo The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Vuyani Pambo

Vuyani Pambo - EFF National Spokesperson

125 125

Today at 12:23 How does a speechwriter write a moving SONA speech in these perilous times? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Wonderboy Peters

125 125

Today at 12:27 Parly protocol: what all do we lose when we have a virtual SONA? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Moloto Mothapo

125 125

Today at 12:37 Sea air has damaged Koeberg's containment building The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Peter Becker - spokesperson at Koeberg Alert Alliance

125 125

Today at 12:40 Proposed children's amendment Bill The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 12:52 Africa Report with JJ Cornish The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 13:33 Greener Living / Pets / Science Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Jihad Owen - Founder at We Are the Trail Blazers

125 125

Today at 14:07 Advice - DIY / Personal Finance - Johan Louw; Director Uwe Koetter Jewellers Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Johan Louw - One Of The Owners at Uwe Koetter Jewellers

125 125

Today at 14:50 Music - Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Kyle Deutsch

125 125

Today at 15:10 This is what we need to hear from Ramaphosa’s Sona Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Richard Calland

125 125

Today at 15:16 Equal education's expectations on SONA 2021 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Noncedo Madubedube, General Secretary of Equal Education

125 125

Today at 15:20 The impact of Covid-19 on South Africa's agriculture economy Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 15:50 Cosatu's expectations ahead of SONA Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Zingiswa Losi, · Cosatu President

125 125

Today at 16:10 SONA 2021 to focus on economy under COVID-19 pandemic Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University

125 125

Today at 16:20 Business expectations from SONA 2021 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Cas Coovadia - Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa

125 125

Today at 17:10 Health expectations from SONA 2021 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Angelique Coetzee - SA Medical Association President

125 125

Today at 17:20 Tourism Budget Expectations for 2021 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

125 125

Today at 18:39 SONA preview The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andrew Woodburn - Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann

125 125