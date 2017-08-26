Health Feature: Heart Health

Africa Melane talks to Megan Lee registered dietitian at the Heart and Stroke Foundation of SA



Every year 82 000 South Africans lose the battle to heart diseases and strokes. That's

one out of every five deaths in this country. And our next guest is here to explain that this figure can and must be reduced. But it is not just about eating healthy and excercising. There are many factors like pollution, stress, Hiv status, smoking and even socioeconomic inequality that leads to heart disease.

In this country we know poverty is a daily reality for millions and raising awareness and

appropriate treatment is much lower among those living below the breadline.

It is difficult to making healthy food choices when you don't know where your next

meal is coming from. But September is Heart Awareness Month, and the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa (HSFSA) is preparing to reach the global goal of reducing premature deaths from cardiovascular disease (CVD) by 25% by the year 2025.