Teachers call for alternative to corporal punishment

Africa Melane talks to Prof Sitwala Imenda from the Teachers’ Union (Natu)



If you have kids in school or are concerned about the horrific images of school violence that seem to regularly make the headlines, then you need to stay tuned.

Our next guest has done a groundbreaking survey amongst teachers and found that

many of them are extremely worried about the levels of ill-discipline and violence in

their classrooms and on their playgrounds.

And these teachers are saying: “give us an alternate to corporal punishment”.

Professor Sitwala Imenda is the head of the National Teachers’ Union (Natu) and he

conducted the research where educators were asked to list the top 10 challenges they

face.