Lead SA Feature: Activate Imbizo

Africa Melane talks to Rammolotsi Sothoane Events Co-ordinator : Rammolotsi Sothoane:



As Womens Month draws to a close we are once again in danger of falling into an all

too common trap. And that is that when the banners are taken down, and the hashtags are no longer trending, we forget about important issues that women in this country face on a daily basis. With this in mind, on Thursday past, ACTIVATE! Change Drivers, along with Africa Unite and the Institute of Justice and Reconciliation convened the A! Gender Based Violence Imbizo in Cape Town.

The idea being to engage with social activists, experts and practitioners within the

sexual health and gender rights sector on addressing the challenge of gender-based

violence. We may have one of the most progressive constitutions in the world, yet there are far too many citizens who are violently and mentally abused simply because of their sexuality.