Mayweather v McGregor

Africa Melane talks to Quentin Chong Owner of Dragon Power Gym



In just a few hours the world's most expensive boxing match will take place.

The sport's unbeaten pound for pound champ, Floyd "Money" Mayweather is lacing up

his gloves to take on brash UFC fighter, Irishman, Connor McGregor.

And they are not fighting for a title. Instead the WBC has created The Money Belt, which will go to the winner. It is made of 1.5 kilograms of 24 karat gold; 3,360 diamonds, 600 sapphires, 160 emeralds and crocodile leather.

If PayPerView revenue for this fight is in line with the Mayweather-Pacquiao clash, the

fight purse is likely to be worth $300million, with total revenues at $700million.

Even the loser, will emerge a multi millionaire. But now to the practicalities of this fight: it is at the end of the day, a fight between a kick boxer and a traditional boxer.