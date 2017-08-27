PERSONAL FINANCE: Africa's Make-Up mogul

Africa Melane talks to Nothando Majoni



Think about it for a second.

Chances are that every face you see on television or on the big screen is wearing some form of make-up. It is a massive, multi billion dollar enterprise, and Nothando Majoni, is determined to put the professionalism back into the industry.

She is the founding president of the Professional Makeup Artists Alliance Africa and

joins us this morning to tell us why this is such an important initiative on the continent.