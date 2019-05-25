Understanding the Ebola crisis in the DRC.

The Ebola pandemic in the DRC has claimed more than 1 200 lives and the risk of spread to other provinces in the eastern Congo as well as neighboring countries remains very high. This Africa day we take a look at the complex set of issues that are perpetuating this crisis. Take a listen to Africa Melane talking to Trish Newport, Ebola Representative for Doctors Without Borders (MSF) based in Goma.



Guest: Trish Newport / Ebola Representative for Doctors Without Borders (MSF) based in Goma.