Cosafa and Afcon cup to kick off international football season.

The profile of African football has certainly been raised by the performance of players from all over Africa in their respective European soccer clubs. We now turn our attention to the major African Continental tournaments. Take a listen as Africa Melane speak to David Legge, sports journalist, about the state of football on the continent and who he thinks will be victorious in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and Cosafa cups.



David Legge - Sports Journalist at AFP