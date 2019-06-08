#enrichED Symposium and lessons from the UK after.

Andria Zafirakou is a teacher at Alperton Community School in the United Kingdom and she is in South Africa to talk about after school education programes. There are differences between our school systems - like the fact that Alperton has a maximum of 30 children in a class. They also have similarities to South Africa, like having to tackle problems of inequality. Take a listen to John Maytham's interview with Andria Zafirakou.