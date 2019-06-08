Car Talk: Understanding Formula E

The City of Cape Town announced this past week that they have been approached by a consortium to consider hosting an upcoming Formula E Grand Prix. What is Formula E? How does it work? Sudhir Matai, who is with Double Apex, answers all of our questions.



Host: John Maythem.



Double Apex: https://doubleapex.co.za/formula-e-to-cape-town/