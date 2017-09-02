CPUT: Taking justice to the people

Abongile talks to Advocate Noleen Leach co ordinator of CPUT's Unit for Applied Law



If you ask the average South African what this country's top three problems are, I am

sure crime would be one of them.

Already this year we have seen some horrific incidents where communities are so

frustrated at the lack of real justice in their lives that they take the law into their own

hands, killing suspects.

Clearly there is frustration at a grassroots level. But how do we address this issue at a

community level?

Well our next guest may just have the answer.

Advocate Noleen Leach is the co ordinator of CPUT's Unit For Applied Law. And she has been working hard to pulling together the country's first ever Bachelors Degree course in Paralegal Services.

The pioneering course kicks off next year and there is still time for you to apply if you

want to make a real difference in your community.