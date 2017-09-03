Young Women Leaders conference at CPUT

bonnie talks to Melanie Marais Head of CPUT's Hiv/Aids unit



This weekend a very special gathering is happening at CPUT.

It is the Young Women Leadership conference.

And this morning we are going to be speaking to the co-ordinator of the event, Melanie

Marais, who is head of CPUT's HIV Aids unit.

The conference is draing together 300 young woman between the ages of 15 and 24 to get to grips with the theme which is: “Young Women Leading the Change for Women”.