PERSONAL FINANCE: Women on Wheels

bonnie talks to Amanda Rogaly Md at Food Sure



Are you one of those people who just jump in their cars and zip around never checking

the oil, or wiper blades or tyre pressure?

Well, for many folks it is not a case of neglect, instead, they just don't know how to do

certain crucial things when it comes to their cars.

Our next guest was going to share some tips for women drivers, but I am sure there are many men out there who will benefit from this too...

Amanda Rogaly of RoadCover to share eight essential tips to keep your car going

smoothly.