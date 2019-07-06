The Africa Report: Looking at Rights of Foreign Nationals in South Africa

Gary Eisenberg, Immigration Attorney & Founder at Eisenberg & Associates speaks to Africa Melane about he case of Robinah Nandutu, who is a Ugandan citizen and the spouse of a, Mr Tomlinson. The couple had a baby while in South Africa but had to go all the way to the Highest court in the Country to attain legal status for the child. Take a listen to how this case has changed Immigration policy in South Africa.