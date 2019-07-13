What is the Military going to do even?

Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast / Lecturer in the Faculty of Military Science at the University of Stellenbosch.



Longstanding calls from members of different communities on the Cape Flats for

the Army to be deployed in their community has finally been answered. The

SANDF will be deployed in these communities soon, but what will they actually

be doing? And What kind of impact are they going to have? We speak to Dr.

Ntsikelelo Breakfast who is at the Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch

University about this.