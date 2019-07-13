Nyanga Chairperson weighs in on SANDF being deployed for safety.

Guest: Martin Makasi / Chairperson for the Nyanga CPF.



Nyanga is one of the worst affected communities in the Western Cape by

persisting gang violence. Here we speak to the chairperson of their community

Policing Forum, about the news that the South African National Defense Force

will now be deployed in their community, in a bid to curb gang violence.