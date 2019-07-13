Is government incentivising innovation in local industries?

Guest: Professor David Walwyn / Professor of Technology Management, University of Pretoria.



Is government incentivising innovation in local industries? That is the question

we ask this morning in our conversation with Professor David Walwyn, Professor

in Technology Management at University of Pretoria. We are often told to "Buy

Local" to boost the local economy but what role should government be playing

to make sure that industries can innovate?