Looking at Zondo Commission: Inquiry vs. Cross examination.

It has been a week of questions and a lack of recollection of events on the part of former President Jacob Zuma at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry. Not only did the legal team of the former president challenge the line of questioning from the commission but they have also flip-flopped on whether or not Zuma will continue his testimony. Africa Melane speak to Prof Mark Swilling, who has actually written about The Politics of State Capture in his most recent book, take a listen to what he has to say.