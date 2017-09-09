Health Feature: World Suicide Prevention Day

Africa Melane talks to Garron Gsell



Have you ever felt alone? Like there is no one to turn to, and the burden you are

carrying is just too much to bare?





Well, this is a condition that is affecting more and more of us these days.

And the sad fallout from this is that in this country more than 200 people attempt to

take their own lives every day. And sadly an average of 23 people succeed. (*info from South African Depression and Anxiety Group) Globally, the rate of suicide is also alarmingly high, particularly in men. 510,000 men take their own lives each year: that’s one every minute.

With tomorrow being World Suicide Prevention Day, we are focussing on this very

worrying matter with Garron Gsell. Garron is the chief executive and founder of the Men’s Foundation, which drives Movember in South Africa.