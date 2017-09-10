Nature Diary: WWF's Water Balance Programme

Africa Melane talks to Lumka Madolo | Monitoring and evaluation for WWF SA’s Water Balance Programme



In a City where water is such a scarece resource, you will be shocked to know that the

total estimate of national water lost to alien invasive plants equals 1.4 trillion litres.

That amount of water could fill the Theewaterskloof dam THREE times.

And this is why a groundbreaking project in the Riviersonderend area is so critical.

The WWF South Africa’s Water Balance Programme team initiated invasive alien

clearing in the Riviersonderend catchment in 2014.