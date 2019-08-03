Congo's Inga 3 dam stalled - here's how it will affect South Africa's electricity supply

Did you know that South Africa has an agreement with the DRC which South Africa pledged to purchase 2500MW if Inga 3 dam was built? Officials from the DRC are meeting in Cape Town to talk about the effect of this project which has been stalled by political instability. Africa Melane speaks to Rudo Sanyanga Africa Program Director @ International Rivers, about why the program has reached a stalemate.