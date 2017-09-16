Investment One Stop Shop

Africa Melane talks to Cassim Peer



Just a week ago President Jacob Zuma himself was in the Mother City for the official opening of the first provincial InvestSA One Stop Shop. Zuma hopes this initiative will provide solid solutions to concerns among investors that our economy is stuck in the mud, battling to move forward while government debt continues to grow as state-owned enters continue to tank. The idea is that the InvestSA One Stop Shop cuts out bureaucratic red tape that hamstrings swift investment.