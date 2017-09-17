PERSONAL FINANCE: Men battling debt

Africa Melane talks to Maya Fischer French



A new debt survey(by Debt Rescue) shows women are better at dealing with their debt

than their male counterparts.

The survey of about 5 000 respondents, found that 52% of men signed up to undergo

debt review in the second quarter of the year, compared to 48% of women.

Most alarmingly there’s been a near-25% increase in the number of people who are

seeking debt review because they are unable to service this debt on a month to month

basis. The latest National Credit Bureau Monitor stats reveal that 9,69 million of the 24,68 million credit active consumers have impaired credit records, meaning that their debt repayments are not up to date.