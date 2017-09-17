INNOVATION: IphoneX

Africa Melane talks to Kyle Venktess 'Fin24 tech writer and analyst'



The iPhoneX(pronounced iPhone TEN) has hit the market with all the fanfare expected

from technology leaders, Apple. The phone is said to be more slick than any of its predecessors with wireless technology that has made away with cabling for its charger and headphones. The new device also has a glass back and front.

The phone unlocks with facial recognition, so no more punching in codes.

And if you want to buy it here, it will cost you in the region of R20 000.