GSport awards: a celebration of women in sports

South African Sports women have made massive strides in their respective sporting codes this year. We have been able to celebrate the achievements of Banyana Banyana, our National Netball team and Caster Semenya in 2019. Kass Naidoo, founder of Gsport is holding an awards ceremony to honor the achievements of women in Sport. Take a listen as she speaks to Africa Melane about why it is important that our Sports women are celebrated in this way.