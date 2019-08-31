What's On:

1. The Chocolate Festival

Chocolate, chocolate and even more chocolate! That’s what you are guaranteed

to find at this year’s Chocolate Festival. Heaven for any sweet tooth fanatics,

this two-day chocolate extravaganza takes place over the weekend of 31 August

and 1 September (10am to 4pm daily) at The Woodmill in Stellenbosch.

This morning I am joined on the line by the organiser of the event, Darielle

Robertson to talk about what will be on offer today.

Additional information

A fun family filled day to the winelands with something in store for young and

old. Entry tickets cost R180 per person. Pre-booked adult entry tickets will each

receive a goodie bag. Children under 18 pay R50 each, which includes entry,

popcorn and a Slush Puppy. Pre-booking via www.webtickets.co.za is essential

as tickets are limited to 2 500 per day and they sell out fast!

2. Home Makers Expo

Themed Raw Comfort, the 24th Cape Town HOMEMAKERS Expo will take place

from 29 August to 1 September at the CTICC. At this Expo you can expect to

see, touch and feel the very latest in home, décor, design and lifestyle trends

you will come to love.

Tickets are available at the door or from Quicket where Adults pay R90,

pensioners R70 and kids under 16 enter free.

This morning, I am joined on the line by Sandy Edwards, organiser of the home

makers Expo to talk about what they have on offer at this year's expo.