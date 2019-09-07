Sex offenders registry to be made pulic - would this help?

Guests



Lisa Vetten, PhD Fellow at Wits City Institute



Lisa Vetten believes that overhauling and modernising the national register of gender based violence offenders will not have an impact on incidents of this violence. She believes getting good, proper research and statistics; understanding how protection orders work,especially relating to gun control; as well immediate access to medical treatment following an incident will have more of an impact in the long run.



