What to do the day before a marathon.

Guests

David LeithBiokineticist andendurance runningconsultant at SportsScience Institute of SA



Runners show really listen in to this conversation between David Leith, who is a

biokineticist and an endurance running consultant at the Sport Science Institute

of South Africa's High Performance Centre, and CapeTalk Weekend Breakfast

host Africa Melane. The Cape Town marathon starts tomorrow morning, bright

and early, and this is what you should be doing on the day before a marathon.