Chester Williams to be laid to rest in an official provincial state funeral today

Guests

Patricia de Lille Minister of Public works



Chester Williams will be laid to rest in an official provincial funeral at Newlands

stadium today. The 49-year-old veteran of the 1995 Rugby World Cup – and the

first player of colour to represent the Springboks since the 1980s – passed away

on Friday, 6 September 2019.

Africa Melane speaks to Miniser Patricia De Lille, who is a close friend of the

Williams family to remember the impact he has on South Africans.