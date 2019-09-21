Does Alan Winde's safety plan make sense?

Guests



Dr Simon Howell - Director at African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum



The Western Cape Government is going to spend R1 billion a year on fighting

crime and preventing violence according to an comprehensive safety plan

announced by Alan Winde this past week. Africa Melane talks to Simon Howell

from African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum to find out if the plan the

government has in place, will work out.