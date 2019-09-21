How much of your will is legally binding?

Guests

Nkosana Mvundlela - Executive Committee at Law Society Of South Africa



A will is a document in which a person makes sure that his/her belongings are

distributed in accordance with his/her wishes after his/her death. What happens

if your family members do not agree with the things you have outlined in your

will? How legally obligated are they to carry out these wishes?

Nkosana Mvundlela who is on the Executive committee of the Law Society of

South Africa joins Africa Melane to talk about this.