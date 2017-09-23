Lead SA Feature: Surviving cancer as a family

Africa Melane talks to Ruth Melim



Can you imagine, having to deal with the life changing news that you have

cancer? And then within a year you are told your own mom is stricken with the

same condition?

Well, that is the hard road that Ruth Melim has had to walk. And she is joining us

this morning to share her journey and also to tell us that it was made easier by

holding her mom's hand as they battled cancer side by side...