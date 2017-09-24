Nature Diary: World Rabies Day

Africa Melane Dr Ingrid De Wet



I know many of you are pet lovers and dog owners, so the next interview

will surely interest you. Thursday, September 28, is World Rabies Day.

Did you know domestic dogs just like your best furry friend, remain

responsible for 99% of human deaths from rabies in SA.

Yet the disease is preventable through vaccination.

In America there is virtually no dog-to-human transmission because their

vaccination programmes have been so successful.