PERSONAL FINANCE: Boost your homes value

Africa Melane talks to Crispin Inglis co-founder of PropertyFox.



You may or may not know this about me, but I am NOT a huge fan of the

traditional South African braai.

Having said that, a recent poll among potential property buyers has found

that 64% of participants would be prepared to spend up to R20 000 more

on a home if it came with a braai area.

So today we look at those little additions to your property - like a fancy

built in braai - that could help boost your property value.