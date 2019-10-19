Mozambican general election

Guests

Adv. Sipho Mantula - Researcher with the Institute for Dispute Resolution in Africa at Unisa



International Observers have cast their concerns about about voter registration

irregularities and “an unlevel playing field” in the Mozambican elections. So far

no election results have been announced and in this podcast we speak to Adv.

Sipho Mantula, who is a researcher with the institute for dispute resolution in

Africa at Unisa to get a fuller understanding of the context of this election.