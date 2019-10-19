Mpumi2020 Campaign

Guests

Mpumelelo Mhlongo - Athlete



Mpumelelo Mhlongo (Mpumi) was born in a deeply challenging South African

township in Durban, with amniotic band syndrome. This condition left him with a

shorter right leg, a deformed club foot, and several affected fingers, which he

carried alongside significant social stigmas. Take a listen as he talks to us about

his journey to become one of South Africa's leading athletes and what he is

hoping to change through the Mpumi2020 campaign.