Buying vs. renting a home: What you need to consider

Guests

Brad Morgan - Head of Marketing and Sales at Rawson developers



If you are thinking about moving out of your rental space and into a home which

you own (or vice versa) - here is an interview with some advice from an

expert. Brad Morgan, who is the Head of Marketing and Sales at Rawson

Property developers speaks to us on the advantages and disadvantages of home

ownership.