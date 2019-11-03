Lead SA: Santa's shoebox project

The Santa’s Shoebox Project distributes gift boxes to more than 1000 recipient

facilities each year, through more than 60 satellites around South Africa and

Namibia. The success of the Project can be attributed to its personal nature and

the relationships they build between donors and thousands of South African

children who would otherwise be without these toys and essential items at this

time of the year. Africa Melane speaks to CEO Debbie Zelezniak about the 2019

gift distribution.