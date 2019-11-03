Direct flight between New York and Sydney makes history

This week Qantas airlines made a 19 hour journey over the pacific Ocean in a

commercial airliner from Sydney, Australia to New York, USA. The tests

conducted on this trip aim to make major changes to commercial long-haul

flights and integrate carbon offsetting in the process. Here we speak to Guy

Leitch Editor and publisher of SA Flyer Magazine to get perspective on how this

aspect of aviation is changing for the better.