SA refugee situation can no longer be swept under the carpet.

This week Foreigners being accommodated at a Cape Town church are refusing

humanitarian aid because these organisations say that their demands for relocation

outside of South Africa are unrealistic. With 60% of all refugees and

80% of all internally displaced persons are living in urban areas around the

world - this issue is not uniquely South African yet it can no longer be swept

under the carpet at this point. Take a listen as we speak to Dr. Sikanyiso Masuku

about the solutions which the South African government could be seeking to this

looming crisis.