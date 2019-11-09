What is the state of unpaid pensions in SA?

This is the 3rd and final installment of a conversation which this show has been

having about unpaid pension schemes in South Africa. Around R42 Billion rands

is sitting in pension schemes which are administered in South Africa. These

benefits have been due to former mine-workers and other informal workers who

have worked in the country in the past. Take a listen as Michael Marchant from

Open secrets talks to us about this report titled: The bottom line

Full access to the report: https://www.opensecrets.org.za/publications/