Health Feature: Today is World Heart Day

Africa Melane talks to Megan Lee registered dietitian at the Heart & Stroke Foundation of SA



Rheumatic heart disease is a type of preventable heart disease that manly

affects children and young adults, particularly those who live in poverty and

overcrowding. The disease is not common in high income countries, but is still

affects millions of people and causes hundreds of thousands of deaths annually,

mainly in Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia.