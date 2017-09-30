What the Party Funding Judgment means

Africa Melane talks to Janine Ogle MyVoteCount national coordinator



If you are not sure who is bank rolling your preferred party, then does that not

question how informed your vote is?

Well that is the thinking of the My Vote Counts organisation who have taken this

fight for complete transparency to the Cape High Court.

This has prompted Judge Yasmin Shenaz Meer to order Parliament to pass

legislation to force political parties to disclose who funds them. Judge Meer

found that information about private funding of political parties is needed for

South Africans to effectively exercise their right to vote.